$0.24 EPS Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. 515,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,481. The company has a market cap of $663.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

