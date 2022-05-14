-$0.25 EPS Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airspan Networks in the first quarter worth $49,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MIMO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 18,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,802. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.