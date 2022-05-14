-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UP opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

