$0.41 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Triumph Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGI traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $20.64. 439,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,962. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.