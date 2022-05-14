-$0.42 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.