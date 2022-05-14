-$0.44 EPS Expected for Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,200.77% and a negative return on equity of 149.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

CBIO remained flat at $$0.36 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 129,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,110. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

