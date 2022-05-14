$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.44. Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Macerich by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,536. Macerich has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

