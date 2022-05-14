$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. BCE posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,385. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

