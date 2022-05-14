$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

