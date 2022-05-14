$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.