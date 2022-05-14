-$0.66 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.55). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,478,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 1,026,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

