$0.78 EPS Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $3,003,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.14. 5,831,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,214,939. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

