$0.82 EPS Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Caleres posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 603,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $934.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

