$1.06 EPS Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $48.58. 1,709,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

