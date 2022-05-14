$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 35.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 53,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

