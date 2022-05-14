$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $926.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of CLH traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.85. 278,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,167. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 656.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Clean Harbors by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

