$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.15. 924,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,875. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

