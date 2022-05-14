$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,174,000 after buying an additional 1,617,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after purchasing an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 402,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

