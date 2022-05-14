$1.55 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.67. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $14.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.18. 833,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $330.66 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.