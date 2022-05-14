$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. 2,445,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,416. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

