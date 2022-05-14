$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $871.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.10.

ICLR traded up $4.28 on Monday, hitting $211.00. 518,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,539. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1,443.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.