$1.96 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.90. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.25. The company had a trading volume of 450,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $121.65 and a one year high of $148.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $76,255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after acquiring an additional 366,053 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $23,335,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

