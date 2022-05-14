$145.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will report sales of $145.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.12 million to $148.00 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 449,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter worth $428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.