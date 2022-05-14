$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,620%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

CCL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,862,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,523,936. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

