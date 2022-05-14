$270.43 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) to post $270.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.26 million to $327.48 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.04.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $77.82. 576,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,359 shares of company stock worth $115,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.