2,736 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

