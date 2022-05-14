$293.28 Million in Sales Expected for Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post $293.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the lowest is $286.82 million. Snap One reported sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Snap One stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.42. 101,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

