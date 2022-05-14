29,396 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

KRE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,561,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

