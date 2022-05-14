$3.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $2.90. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $2.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year earnings of $11.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.12. 834,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,121. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.49 and its 200-day moving average is $316.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

