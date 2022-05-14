$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $3.06. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $3.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $13.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.52 to $15.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $194.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

