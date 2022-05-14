3,407 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 22,423,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

