3,850 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 521,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,278,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 92,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

