$4.71 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.27 and the highest is $5.57. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $3.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $17.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.95 to $19.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.74 to $13.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $81.99. The company had a trading volume of 925,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,227. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

