$5.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce $5.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.32 billion. Eaton also reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.54 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,564,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.33. 2,813,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. Eaton has a 12-month low of $138.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

