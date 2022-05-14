$534.86 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $534.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $524.76 million and the highest is $545.40 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $515.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

PZZA stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,777. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

