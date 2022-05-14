5,553 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,553 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,268,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.