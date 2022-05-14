$6.84 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $6.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

AN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.68. 946,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,433. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

