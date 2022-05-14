$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) to report sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $29.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $291.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $193.11 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

