$7.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.89 billion and the highest is $7.29 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.31 billion to $33.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $212.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

