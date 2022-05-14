$840.57 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to announce $840.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.37 million and the highest is $846.50 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $811.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 226,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,172. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $155.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

