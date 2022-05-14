$86.45 Million in Sales Expected for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $86.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.54 million to $88.35 million. Grindrod Shipping reported sales of $71.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $363.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.29 million to $391.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $347.71 million, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $389.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

GRIN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 289,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.