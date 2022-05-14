89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $2.64 on Thursday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in 89bio by 21.8% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 89bio by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in 89bio by 477.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

