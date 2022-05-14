8PAY Hits One Day Volume of $125,577.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $718,027.17 and approximately $125,577.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

