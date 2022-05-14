94,714 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Purchased by Iron Park Capital Partners LP

Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 94,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GLAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. 354,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Globis Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.