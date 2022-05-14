Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.19) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABC stock opened at GBX 1,085 ($13.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 571.05. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,013.57 ($12.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,308.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,436.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($20.96) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($123,868.82). Also, insider Mara G. Aspinall acquired 3,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,436 ($17.70) per share, with a total value of £43,611.32 ($53,768.12).

Abcam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.