ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.25% of ABM Industries worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,819,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 522,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,947. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

