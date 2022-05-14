ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,131,000 after buying an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after buying an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,641,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,568,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.