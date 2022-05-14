Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Get Absci alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABSI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 41.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absci (ABSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.