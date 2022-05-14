Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 286,081 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,081 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Antero Resources worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 25,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $32.28 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,352 shares of company stock worth $1,154,600. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

