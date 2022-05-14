Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Tilly’s worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.