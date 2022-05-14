Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Caleres worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Caleres by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the third quarter worth about $479,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

